BaByliss I-trim stubble trimmer

4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £40

Quick verdict

The I-trim achieves what it sets out to do - make you look rugged
For
  • Lets you keep you stubble under control without having to shave
Against
  • No hair catcher
  • Head doesn't move

All men know that shaving is a pain in the arse, but then letting your stubble turn into a beard can be even worse. Trouble is, that keeping that stubble under control is tough. So Babyliss have created the I-trim, but does it work? We get shaving to find out.

The idea of the I-trim is that you can control your stubble and therefore mean that you don't go from clean shaven to beardy weirdy in the course of a couple of days.

The handheld battery powered (although you can connect it to power) trimmer comes with an on off switch and two height adjusting buttons. There is also an LCD screen so you can see the height you've adjusted the clippers to.

Motorised, of course, all you have to do is set the comb height with digital touch control and it will automatically adjust to 30 length settings in 0.5mm increments from 0.5mm to 15mm.

In practice and it achieves the desired effect although be aware that the chin and moustache area are hard to achieve decent results to the immovability of the trimmer head, and that you'll get covered in fine beard hair as there is no hair catching tool within the design.

Verdict

Whether you are looking for the Justin "Just got out of bed look" Timberlake (.5mm), the José "designer stubble" Mourinho (2.5mm) or the Josh "Sunday Style" Holloway from Lost look (3.5mm) then this is the gadget to do it with.

Alternatively you can use it just to keep you beard from getting too explorer like. Either way the I-trim achieves what it sets out to do - make you look rugged.

Comments