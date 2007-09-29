Intempo BD-01 portable DAB radio

Intempo has launched a handheld DAB/FM radio with MP3 playback and built-in wireless FM transmitter that will allow you to listen to DAB radio in your car even if you haven't got a DAB radio, but is it any good? We get listening to find out.



Called the BD-01 the portable player's main calling card is the ability to transmit the DAB radio signal to a nearby FM radio.



The device, which works in an identical way to a standard standalone FM transmitter means that you'll be able to get your favourite DAB stations on any FM radio in the UK.



In practice and it's very easy to set-up and use for both the MP3 player function and the DAB radio and merely a case of tuning-in your FM radio in the kitchen or the car.



Like other portable DAB radios, the BD-01 uses the earphones to act as an aerial to ensure a signal, but you will have to ensure you are in a strong signal area to benefit else you'll just get screech or nothing at all.



On the MP3 side, the BD-01 has capacity for a 4GB SD card and your music can be directly updated from your PC via the USB port by dragging and dropping music files in MP3 or WMA format.



The BD-01 is powered by an internal rechargeable battery and has up to 8 hours playback from a full charge.

Verdict The idea behind the Intempo BD-1 is one of the most refreshing and innovative uses for the FM transmitter yet and a brilliant way to get your DAB radio onto an FM one, especially in the car.



So what's the catch? Well the design and the interface of the unit looks like someone has made it from a Maplin's Electronic catalogue 10 minutes before passing it to us to review. It's big, it's bulky and the design department were clearly on holiday when this got approved.



They say when it comes to presentation you might have the best idea in the world but if you can't make people believe no one will be interested.



It's certainly the case here. The technology, and idea is fantastic, it's just the execution, the look, and the feel that will steer people away.