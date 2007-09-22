Mizuno Wave Creation 8 running trainers

As the kids start back at school you've probably thought now is your time to get fit again for the winter. If you haven't nevermind, we've been out testing the Mizuno Wave Creation 8's on your behalf. Good or bad? Read on to find out.

Lightweight and comfortable to wear, we found the Mizuno Wave Creation 8's firm under foot compared to our Nike Bowerman.

This according to the manufacturers is due to the "Infinity Wave" technology in the shoe that provides the ultimate in cushioning, rebound and durability by reducing the shoes reliance on midsole foam.

In practice and this means that the heel is suspended on pillars rather than a cushion of foam and apart from the rogue bit of gravel getting suck in the there, gave a good ride.

As for the upper, the mesh design offers good breathability although we found the side swishes only hindered this rather than adding anything other than a bit of design looks.

What is good, for the dark nights ahead was that the Mizuno Wave Creation 8s are very reflective to light and we are sure this made a difference in our night runs.