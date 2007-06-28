With the summer fast approaching, chances are at some point you are going to want to spend it on the beach, by the pool or on a boat. OverBoard thinks it has the answer in protecting your gadgets with a range of waterproof pouches.



The OverBoard Pro-Sports Waterproof MP3 case promises to protect your MP3 player from water, but does it work? We get wet and find out.



A simple solution rather than a full-blown custom designed waterproof housing for a specific model, the pros are that you can put virtually any MP3 player from a Creative Zen to an iPod.



Working like a zip lock bag, you pop your MP3 player in the connect the 3.5mm jack that inside to your headphones socket and then using the clamps at the top, seal it all back up.



Padded with air, the idea is that it will float if dropped in the water and those clamps are very secure although not completely impossible to unclip.



With your MP3 player connected on the outside of the case there is a 3.5mm socket to connect a pair of headphones and you can either opt for the company's underwater option or simply use your regular ones if you are lounging by the poolside and not going under water.



Controlling the unit is done through the thin see-thru plastic front pane and there is also a neoprene arm strap to attach to your arm so you can go swimming with it if you want.



Other waterproof bags in the range include ones for your compact camera, mobile phone, PSP, walkie talkie and more, however they all follow the same design approach with the same clips.

Price when reviewed:

£24.99 Check current price