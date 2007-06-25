H2O Audio SV-iMini Waterproof Housing and Headphones

So you like swimming lengths in the pool to keep yourself fit, but let's face it, after about the tenth length it all gets a bit dull, so what's a swimmer to do? Interject some music of course.

In steps the H2O iPod waterproof case and waterproof headphones that allow you to listen to your music in the water.

H2O make three cases in its iPod line, which are very similar to a waterproof housing for a digital camera.

Depending on your model - iPod, iPod nano or iPod shuffle (albeit the first generation USB stick rather than the smaller second generation model) you simply slot your MP3 player into the case and secure it with the rather sturdy looking locking system.

Once closed, the device is then watertight and you can control the unit via a rather bulbous dial and button set on the case. Like a digital camera casing, the outside control buttons are slightly cumbersome to use, but nothing that you need to worry about when it comes to making your music selection.

Waterpoofing your iPod is all well and good, but you'll need to invest in the company's waterproof headphones.

Connecting to the case via a regular 3.5mm jack the cases O-ring styled design means it will still stay watertight.

Robust enough for “active watersports” thanks to a behind-the-neck design, silicone earplugs, and a durable neckwrap to keep them in place, in practice you'll hardly realise you are wearing them once you get going, and in our swimming tests they were very comfortable indeed and sounded good considering what we were doing - i.e., swimming up and down a pool.

The headphones do come with an arm strap, however we found this uncomfortable, especially if you are swimming front crawl, and a better option would be to invest in H20's waist strap that allows you to wear your iPod at the small of your back and the headphone cable running down your spine, completely free of your arms.