Moixa USBCell batteries

Batteries are pretty boring but a necessity of our gadget-filled lives. While most gadgets have gone the way of the built-in rechargeable, some, especially kids toys, are still AA powered.

So in steps the USBCell from Moixa, a solution to the problem of forever having to buy new batteries, or if you have got rechargables, finding a power socket to charge them.

But how is this possible?!? Well lurking under the top of a humble looking AA battery lies a secret ... a USB dongle.

The idea, and it's one that works so pay attention, is that you plug in the battery into your USB socket. A couple of hours later (there is even a light to tell you how you're getting on) you've got a battery that promises 5 hours of charge to power your latest gadgets.

It's so simplistic yet effective that its that easy.