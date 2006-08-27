  Braun PocketGo 570

So you're about to head into that meeting to impress your boss, pitch for new business or basically make an impression and you suddenly realise that your 5 o'clock shadow has reared its ugly head at quarter past 11 in the morning.

What's a man to do? Well according to Braun, reach for his PocketGo 570 electric shaver of course.

The small shaver is around the size of a large mobile phone comes with a single foil shaver and even a long hair trimmer to tidy up those sideburns or god for bid a moustache.

Powered by two AA batteries that give you roughly 60 minutes of shaving time according to Braun, the unit is suitable for use in a bath or shower and capable of being used wet or dry.

Ideal for travelling due to its size, the unit has a flip around guard to protect the blade and this doubles up as a locking mechanism so you can't turn the device on mid travel and make everyone believe your carrying a bomb.