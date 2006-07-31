Oono miniDAB / FM / MP3 player

Podcasts and music downloads maybe all the rage, but don't forget radio. There is still a plethora of good programming out there whether it's your favourite tune or just the latest episode of the Archers.



In steps the Oona miniDAB/FM/MP3 radio player that promises to let you record from the radio at certain times, and save the recordings as MP3 files so that they can be transferred to a computer.



Looking like a first generation iPod, the unit sports a circular button formation on the front of the unit along aside a series of buttons to get quick access to the most used features.



Luckily the unit offers both DAB and FM radio signals and once you've tuned it, something that you might find difficult depending on your DAB signal strength in the area you are, recording is easy. Making sure you don't miss your favourite show is simply a case of programming the timer on the unit. It would have been nice for a EPG to be available or even a series link option, but unlike Sky+ radio stations currently don't offer this kind of service at the moment.



Recorded tracks are saved either on the player's 128MB of internal memory, or an external SD card and the player can take up to 2GB for all your music needs.



For the audiophiles the display offers plenty of information including techie things like bit rate of the station you are listening to and where the signal is coming from.



Aside from the radio recording feature, the player also sports a stereo in-line port that lets you record from any audio source direct to MP3 on the device as well as an MP3 player so when there is nothing on the radio you aren't without your tunes.

Verdict In use the main problem we had was getting a DAB signal. When on the move the headphones double up as the aerial, however we had no joy in our office or around the country (we tried it in Milton Keynes, Southampton and Ascot). In fact the only time we did manage to get the DAB element of the unit working was when we took it into central London.



Get past the reception problems (luckily you can revert back to good old FM) and the Oono is a good little device, if not a little basic in its design.



The interface is simple to use, however you do feel that this is a product that looks and feels as very outdated; the iPod is on its fifth generation since this look.



Basic, good, but make sure you're in a good DAB radio reception to get full use of the Oono before parting with your cash.