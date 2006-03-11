Guinness has launched a new device that allows drinkers of the black stuff to supposedly create the magic of Guinness Draught at home. Pocket-lint takes on for the team and gets drinking on your behalf.

With St Patricks day just around the corner the idea of having a pint of perfect Guinness at home was certainly appealing.

The promise from the drinks company is that the device, called the Guinness Surger, will allow you to create it at home. The catch however is that there are so many elements you have to get right that the experience takes more care and time that it does in the pub.

The device itself is a super sized beer mat that plugs into a power socket and includes a button that when pressed sends a burst of ultrasound waves through the pint glass activating that instant rush of “Guinness Magic”.

But to get there, you have to jump through a number of hoops:

The first is that you can only use the Surger labelled cans, failure to do so means the liquid goes everywhere.

The second is that you must insure the device has at least 1-2 teaspoons of water on it.

The third is that the beer must be cold - i.e. stored in the fridge for more than 24 hours.

The fourth is that the glass must be clean.

The fifth is that the correct size glass be used.

The sixth that you haven’t poured the Guinness in too quickly.

Oh and finally that once you’ve abided by all these requirements that you wait for a further 119.2 seconds just like you must in the pub.

If you manage to do all these things right then the end results are very much like what you will get in the pub, but you have to ask yourself whether you are a dedicated enough Guinness follower to want to go through all this just to get a pint of the black stuff.