iBeam and iFlash for iPod

With over 400 accessories for the iPod it’s no surprise that it’s become more than just a personal music player. But a presentation tool and a torch? Griffin takes the iconic player one step further.



The iBeam is a combination of two products in one box. Both are small, both will fit on to your key ring and both promise to offer you something that you’ll supposedly need.



The first is the torch. Fitting into the headphone socket and the small optional remote socket next to it on the top of the iPod, the iTorch will instantly light up any dark situation. The light it shines is bright and surprisingly doesn’t eat into your battery as much as you’d expect.



The iBeam is a laser pointer and will turn your humble player into a presentation tool. The red laser beam is strong - strong enough to easy shine for over 100m and again won’t eat the juice as we expected it to.



Both units however do have the downside of using up that all-important remote socket so you won’t be able to listen to your music and see where you are going at the same time.



So you can always have these trusty additions on you at the right moment. Both come with a cap to protect the plug but also so you can attach it to a keyring.

Verdict Cute but more or less pointless, this isn't an essential buy for the iPod unless you give loads of presentations or as we found like sending the dog crazy trying to catch that red spot on the floor. As for the iTouch, how often do you find yourself in a dark situation in need of a torch? If it's a lot, and you also happen to own an iPod this is obviously a must for next December's stocking fillers.



Cute but more or less pointless, this isn't an essential buy for the iPod unless you give lots of presentations or as we found like sending the dog crazy trying to catch that red spot on the floor. As for the iTouch, how often do you find yourself in a dark situation in need of a torch? If it's a lot, and you also happen to own an iPod this is obviously a must. Stocking fillers.



This product was kindly loaned to us by ipodworld.co.uk