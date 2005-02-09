  Simply Cook Potato Masher

Whether you're making potato pancakes, bubble and squeak or just plain mash, the first ingredient you need is perfectly smooth mashed potato. Simply Cook's new potato masher uses a roll-and-rotate method to mash potatoes instead of pounding. According to its manufacturer, DNC, the Simply Mash requires half the effort to conventional mashers to make super smooth mash.

We put it to the test with a variety of floury potatoes including Golden Wonder, King Edwards and Romano. A completely different action is required to the traditional pressing and pushing motion and this takes a bit of getting used to. But once you have the knack of rolling and rotating the gadget, potatoes reach a smooth consistency in no time at all. We found that it worked much, much better than a conventional masher.

The gadget is made of polypropylene with a rubber handle so it goes in the dishwasher. Keeping it clean still takes a bit of effort, but is easier than a potato ricer. Since the blades create such a lot of surface area, there is a lot to keep clean. We recommend rinsing it straight after use.

Don't expect the masher to fit neatly into a slim, cutlery draw. If DNC's innovative design appeals, then this is a quirky gadget to sit out on your worktop.