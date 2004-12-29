  Scubapro Aladin Smart Tec

This is bit like waiting for a bus - nothing for ages and then three dive computers in a row. The designers at Uwatec have been working overtime to bring out all-conquering models - and in part, it seems they have done it again.

A technical diver’s dream, the Scubapro Smart Tec has the ability to do just about anything for the advance diver. The main feature and strength of this unit is its ability to switch Nitrox Gas percentages during the dives - this allows a real decompression model for the whole dive to be seen - vital when planning decompression staged diving using Nitrox up to 40%

In addition, you can opt for transmission via a wireless connection to not one but three tanks (be warned however, as extra transmitters cost an additional £300 each and you'll want three of course) - heaven! Or put another way and probably one that is more useful, an instructor could monitor up to three of his/her students’ air whilst teaching - not a bad thing when diving to 25 metres plus.

Proving that this really is a watch for the hardcore divers amongst the diving community the other major benefit is the unit’s ability to offer Micro Bubble deco stop programming. For those thinking I’ve just thrown in some gibberish to confuse you, it allows you to track the tiny silent bubbles that are the main cause of Decompression sickness. As they get lodged in nerves etc and are harder to detect and for the body to remove - Scubapro deco gurus believe that if we plan our dives with more staged stops - 15m, 12m, 9m, and 5m these bubbles are wasted out faster - so making it safer - this linked with the ability to switch your Nitrox mixes at the various stages means that all the bases are covered.