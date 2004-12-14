Migo 64MB USB 2.0
Price when reviewed:
£60
Quick verdict
This is a great product only undermined by the size of this modelRead full verdict
For
- Allows you to sync files with different computers
- Easy to use
Against
- This model small on memory
The Migo aims to solve that age old problem of “bugger, it's on the other computer”. Housed in a small USB memory stick, the Migo is unobtrusive, yet has the ability to hold plenty of power.
On the surface this is just any old USB memory stick and at only 64Mb this version isn't a very large one at that (they do come in sizes up to 2Gb). The unit is small, made of clear plastic and comes with the usual lanyard and extra cable in case you can't easily reach your USB port.
But the Migo's unique selling point is a small piece of software that ships on the device.
Called PocketLogin, the basic looking software allows you to use the USB key to make any PC your PC, by syncing all the relevant information so you've got it wherever you go.
Initial options include the ability to store desktop files, an Outlook inbox and Internet Explorer favourites, cookies, history and homepage.
Delve deeper and you realise that you can sync any folder on your PC while further options include you being able to set the amount of days you want the software to sync as long as it's small enough to sit on the memory stick flash-based hard drive.
Once you're synchronised, it's simply a case of plugging in the Migo to another PC. Now you have the ability to work on your Outlook items or other files as you normally would simply by clicking on a drop down image of your desktop. For extra protection the unit also features a software password in case you lose or get the Migo stolen.
£60
Verdict
The Migo is available in other sizes - up to 2Gb in fact, but with the increase in size so does the price.
The killer app here isn’t the ability to sync folders, but the IE and Outlook features and providing you aren’t someone who receives large email attachments the 64Mb should be enough to get you out of trouble and with plenty more sizes available - 128Mb, 256Mb, 512Mb, 1Gb, 2Gb there should be a Migo to fit every occasion. Simple, but effective.
This product was kindly loaned to us by www.x2muk.co.uk
- Amazon UK Early Easter sales offer huge tech deals on Echo, Fire TV, Garmin and more
- 20% off eBay phones, tablets, cameras and more ends tonight!
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
- Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
- Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon
Comments