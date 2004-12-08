  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget reviews

Scubapro Prime dive computer

|
  Scubapro Prime dive computer
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £219

Quick verdict

Suunto look to have a challenger to its diving watch reign
Read full verdict

For
  • Push buttons
  • Watch function
Against
  • A little chunky on the wrist

Suunto dominates the Scuba diving watch market, however it seems that its reign may be over with the new diving watch from Scubapro/Uwatec. But will the Scubapro Prime be able to challenge the market leader? We go underwater to find out.

According to Uwatec, the 21st century has arrived. Finally designers have accepted that people want to be able to push buttons - and not have the need to lick your fingers to use the computer out of the water.

Big improvements on the watch, aside from the buttons, include a major overhaul in looks - it is now round and stylish. The fact it is full downloadable and comes with the software included is also a bonus. To transfer the date to the PC the watch uses infrared transmission, the thoughts being that Laptops and PDAs will soon become apart of your diving kit alongside your fins. A touch for non techno-savvy downloaders is that if you do not have infra red there is a USB adapter - So all bases are covered.

The list of improvements over the old versions continues with Temperature display, full watch functions and backlight - it sound like common sense to include these, but these have been seriously lacking from Uwatec entry dive computers.

Verdict

ScbuaPro/Uwatec are obviously targeting the Suunto Vyper and Gekko dive watches and judging by our tests Suunto, the market leaders, have a real battle on their hands.

This product was kindly loaned to us by

divecrew.co.uk

Scubapro Prime dive computer deals

Scubapro Prime dive computer
£219
£219
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Gadgets
Amazon squeezed a mini cashier-less Amazon Go shop into a Macy's store
Anki's cool Vector robot is getting Amazon Alexa integration soon
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
CES 2019: What to expect from January's Consumer Electronics Show
Best Kindle 2018: Which Amazon Kindle is best for you?
What is the Royole Rowrite and why you should get one?
Comments