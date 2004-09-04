We’ve all been there - you fancy a cold bottle of wine, coke or beer, but its been sitting on the shelf at room temperature. Usually this results in throwing it in the freezer for 30 minutes in an attempt to cool it down fast.

In steps the Princess silver wine cooler that believes it can cool any bottle of drink in around eight minutes. The concept is simple: looking like a standard wine cooler, you fill the device up with water, add some ice cubes and then set the timer.

Using some magical system we can’t seem to fathom, the wine cools in the prescribed time. The timer on the front lets you know when its done and hey presto you have a cold bottle of drink ready to be served.