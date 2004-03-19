  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget reviews

Heatwatch stopwatch

|
  Heatwatch stopwatch
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: price on application

Quick verdict

Certainly the extreme amateur or professional’s stopwatch of choice for year-round time tracking.
Read full verdict

For
  • 10hr max and heat and humidity tracking
Against
  • If you don’t need the heat stuff
  • Not much different to a standard stopwatch

Picture the scene - you’re at the sports track doing a spot of training. You’ve just timed yourself over 800 metres but for some reason your time is a good couple of seconds slower than your last attempt, apart from the time on the stopwatch there isn’t much you can tell that is different. In steps the Heatwatch, a stopwatch that not only lets you record the usual spilt and lap times but also humidity and temperature as well.

The dark green unit that comes with a 1m lanyard and a large LCD display isn’t much different from how you would expect a standard field stopwatch to look like and the usual array of timing options such as lap counters, lap recall, split memory all help for training whether it’s the many rather than just the few.

The watch has a capacity to record up to 9 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds, enough for even the slowest of marathon runners and the watch also offers a count down function with beeper warnings for the last 5 sec for those who need to meet a certain time.

Verdict

This is a watch for the heavy or serious athlete looking to add that extra measurability to their timings. Even without the Humidity or Temperature readings this is still a pretty impressive stopwatch that will serve the one or many at the same time very well. The addition of the humidity and temperature readings is its defining factor, and for those who want or need to track performance over the seasons, this will do quite nicely.

Heatwatch stopwatch deals

Heatwatch stopwatch
price on application
price on application
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Gadgets
Amazon squeezed a mini cashier-less Amazon Go shop into a Macy's store
Anki's cool Vector robot is getting Amazon Alexa integration soon
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
CES 2019: What to expect from January's Consumer Electronics Show
Best Kindle 2018: Which Amazon Kindle is best for you?
What is the Royole Rowrite and why you should get one?
Comments