(Pocket-lint) - There are now plenty of super-lightweight gaming mice to choose from. Most of them are full of holes, though, so Roccat clearly thinks you might be conscious of the amount of dust and debris that could make its way into your mouse and therefore want something with a solid shell.

So along comes the Roccat Kone Pro, a nifty-looking and ergonomic gaming mouse that sports an extreme lightweight shell without the usual honeycomb holes.

The Kone Pro has a lot more to offer than just being lightweight though. So we've been using it to blast baddies for a couple of weeks to see how it stacks up.

Weight: 66g

50g acceleration

1.8m PhantomFlex cable

Heat-treated pure PTFE glides

There are a few things that strike about the Roccat Kone Pro as soon as you plug it in. Firstly, it's larger than most other gaming mice. Not huge, mind, just larger.

That's no bad thing as it's also ergonomically shaped - well, assuming you're a righty - suiting palm, fingertip or claw grip styles without much fuss. The ergonomic curve means it tucks comfortably into the hand and is easy to flick about the desk as a result.

Its frame is also incredibly lightweight considering that the company hasn't shed any of the body in an effort to slim it down. One thing we will note though: the body is a touch too slippery for our liking. Yes, there's some texture on either side of the mouse - but it's a bit too smooth, meaning it's not ideal for gamers who suffer from hot hands or oily skin.

The second thing that hit us is the RGB lighting. Most gaming mice generally have customisable RGB lighting on the mouse wheel, logo and maybe the underside. This mouse only has lighting zones on the mouse buttons, which is not only unusual but a great design choice as it means lights glow nicely on your fingertips while you game, rather than simply being hidden under your palm or blocked from view.

On the side of the Kone Pro you'll find two large side buttons. From our photos, you'd be forgiven for thinking these jut out from the thumb rest and are easy to press as a result. Sadly that's not the case, as when reaching up from underneath it can sometimes be tough to feel where they are or even differentiate between them with ease.

A profile switch is located on the underside of the Kone Pro, which can be customised too. The underside is also home to large heat-treated PTFE feet, which are super smooth and help the mouse glide about easily. That ease of movement is helped by the floppy PhantomFlex USB cable that not only doesn't weigh the mouse down but doesn't restrict movement either.

Roccat Owl-Eye 19K optical sensor (based on Pixart PAW3370)

Reprogrammable buttons with Easy-Shift

Roccat Titan Switch Optical

Adjustable lift-off distance

1000Hz polling rate

As you might have already gathered from the various features and specifications, the Roccat Kone Pro is designed to give you the gaming edge.

It not only boasts Roccat's Owl-Eye sensor - capable of 19,000 DPI, meaning it's super sensitive - but also uses a Titan Switch Optical setup that promises "speed-of-light" actuation. Literally by using a light beam to detect when the mouse button is actuated. This design means the mouse should last longer than one with traditional switches and actuate more accurately and swiftly too.

Combine that with 1000Hz polling rate (the number of times per second the mouse 'talks' to your PC), 50g acceleration (move the mouse fast and it'll correspond on screen), plus an accurate sensor, and you've got a fantastic gaming mouse that's comfortable to use all day long and perfectly accurate for gaming too.

One thing we oddly don't like though is the design of the mouse wheel. It's large and milled from solid aluminium. That doesn't sound like a bad thing - but we found it uncomfortable in the way it nagged at our fingertip when using it.

Download Roccat's Swarm software and you can tweak a number of settings on this mouse, including remapping buttons and adding secondary actions. Within the software you can access Roccat's Easy-Shift settings - which is one of our favourite things about this mouse - allowing you to assign a secondary action for a mouse button while the assigned Easy-Shift button is depressed, essentially doubling the number of available buttons.

This mouse uses Roccat's AIMO intelligent lighting which gives you "organic" lighting that changes depending on what you're doing, what apps you have running, and more. It's one of the most satisfying standard lighting modes we've seen.

Combine it with other Roccat peripherals - like the Roccat Magma membrane keyboard - and you can really set your desk off nicely with synced lighting.

Verdict The Roccat Kone Pro is a comfortable and wonderfully ergonomic mouse with plenty of neat features that make it appealing - without the typical honeycomb holes as part of its design. It's not perfect - especially if you have oily hands - but we've certainly enjoyed using it and feel it offers both great value for money considering the specification. It's fast, agile, accurate, and easy to use. What more could you want?

