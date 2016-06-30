Oneadaptr Twist+ World Charging Station: One-stop global charger for MacBook, iPad, iPhone and more

When we visited E3 in Los Angeles recently we probably had the most amount of gadgets in our bag than we'd ever taken to a trip before.

These included a new MacBook, an iPhone, iPad, USB camera battery charger for our Canon 5D Mk III, Nintendo 3DS and a spare phone charging battery, as we would be out and about for many hours each day.

If we wanted to take the individual power chargers for each and every one of them, we'd have to make do without such luxury items as clothes or a passport.

Thankfully, the Oneadaptr Twist+ World Charging Station (PA-OAC-T4) came to our rescue.

For just £27.99 we finally had a one-stop charger that could charge five devices simultaneously. And thanks to an innovative method, we didn't need travel adapters either.

The World Charging Station comes with four smart USB charging ports, with two capable of charging iPads and the other two lower powered for iPhones and the like. There is also a connector for an Apple MagSafe or MagSafe 2 power adapter, which slides on neatly and can then be used to power up and charge a MacBook.

This even works on the new MacBook, as the Apple charger for that has a USB-C connection.

Even more clever is how the charger can be adapted for whatever country you are in. There's a yellow button on the side, press that in and turn the ring and one of three different plug combinations emerges from the end.

These fit around 150 different country configurations, says Oneadaptr, and we found it to work just as well for the UK, US and mainland Europe. It is, for the modern, travelling gadgeteer a godsend.

First Impressions Oneadaptr makes several different devices based on its clever twisting plug mechanism, including versions that don't have the additional MacBook connection. You can find them all at oneadaptr.co.uk. However, considering the number of gadgets necessary to bring you up-to-the-minute news and coverage around the world, we're blown away by the World Charging Station. It has reduced the amount of nonsense we have to carry around in our bags all the time when we fly. Yes, we know it's just an adapter, but anything that helps improve your life, even just a little bit, deserves praise.