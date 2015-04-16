Twelve South BaseLift for MacBook review: Upstanding support

A MacBook is an almost perfectly designed product, right? So why would it need an attachment to raise its position? According to Twelve South, the accessory company that designs for Apple products, the BaseLift is here to make for a better typing experience.

We've not rushed into this review. The BaseLift has been attached to the base of our day-to-day 13-inch MacBook Air for a whole month, since picking one up at the CU Exposed showcase back in March, to get a true feel for its application - both at the desk and while out on our travels.

We'll have to confess, at first we didn't like, nor get, what the BaseLift was about. Having attached it to the base of our MacBook it simply added a slight wobble in its flat position on each occasion wrists moved onto or away from the product.

Indeed, and despite repositioning the sticky microfibre pads numerous times to get the best balance - more on their application in a moment - that remains an issue with the product. When typing, wrists firmly rested, however, it's a solid experience though. And after folding the BaseLift into its supportive triangle shape, the elevates MacBook position makes for a far better position for desk work. In this regard it's an upstanding product.

As a test we've removed BaseLift for the last couple of days as a tester and have noticed a slump in our neck from our seated position - probably need a better office chair too - and that classic MacBook wrist-digging irritation from the front edge when typing. It's that last point which, as summer comes in and short sleeves are donned, makes the greatest difference - but the elevation of the screen does make for more comfortable usage.

Out and about, with MacBook on lap on the train, and we've often forgotten the BaseLift is even there. The grippy pad doesn't add too much thickness to the device, although it does make it slightly thicker if you have a tight-fitting carry case to consider.

But let's rewind a bit first. There's obviously the physical application of the BaseLift to a MacBook, whether Air or Pro models at either 13-inch or 15-inch size. Any larger and we doubt there'd be the right level of stability for typing, although the 17-inch MacBook Pro has long been a relic of the past.

Out of the box a single dual-layered microfibre panel comes with two single-layer additional strips - one small, the other large to cater for different sized products - that stick quickly and easily to the rear of a MacBook once the adhesive cover has been removed. And here they remain.

Wrongly position them and it's no problem, as a firm pull and they'll come away to be reapplied. There's no residue left behind, even after numerous weeks of wear, and the adhesive makes for a firm connection, seemingly however many times refitting is required.

However, as the rear of a MacBook has a tapered curve, even following the instructions to the letter (our photos might show a non-perfect arrangement, as we've been experimenting with positions) means it's impossible to not extenuate this fall-off, hence the slight wobble when in the flat position. Upright, however, and the BaseLift is solid - only showing movement if you push down really firmly.

Our experience with the BaseLift has been a journey of discovery. At first we thought it was a product we didn't want or need but, over time, it's become a staple accessory that remains in place when at our desk. Can't say better than that.

The Twelve South BaseLift for MacBook is priced around £40 online.