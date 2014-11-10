Learning to pour the perfect beer, we go hands-on with Krups' The Sub Heineken edition

There are a few things we've always wished for in our ideal home; a swimming pool, arcade machine that can play all Namco and Midway games of the 80s and 90s, and our own beer pump. All of these are possible, of course, but only one comes in a size that'll fits nicely in a corner of a living room.

The Sub is a refrigerated beer pump that could do for home lager consumption what SodaStream did for cheap fizzy pop in the 70s. However, while we're big fans of SodaStream and its flavour selection, the Krups-made pump is a little more premium.

We've been using the Heineken aluminium edition, although there are also black, red and blue plastic versions available or planned, and it is a solid, beautifully designed machine - if something that dispenses beer can be anything but. Indeed, it has been lovingly designed by Marc Newson, now of Apple, so suits a modern lifestyle and is as far removed from a Watneys Party Seven as you can possibly get.

It is powered as the beer needs to be at a perfect temperature to pour correctly - around three-degrees - and the internal system cools the bottle you insert. However, it is very much recommended that you put the Torp (the dedicated bottle that fits the Sub) in a normal fridge, at least overnight as the system can take quite a while to cool it adequately. We waited a good six hours to get the right results from room temperature.

To prove why it is so important to get the beer cold, Pocket-lint was invited to test the Sub with the aid of one of Heineken's master pourers - a man whose job it is to ensure bar staff around the world pour the perfect glass of Heineken each and every time. We were a lost cause, to be honest, but the cooler the beer and the cooler the glass beforehand, the more we got close to having the perfect head on our results.

One piece of advice would be to insert the Torp in the Sub the day of a party and leave it running all day. However, one Torp (at around six to eight euros) holds around four to five pints of beer, so keep others in a bucket of ice, if possible. If the Torp is already at or below three-degrees, you can just about start to pour immediately.

To show you the lager is chilled enough, a red light around the power button turns green, but we were told you can still pour when red. You'll soon know if only froth comes out of the Sub's tap.

The tap itself is powered and the Torp is pressurised to pour correctly as soon as it is locked in place. Do not open the Sub until the last drop of beer has been drunk though because, as we found out, a pressure drop when the door is opened causes the beer inside to go flat.

We have to admit that it's taken us a while to get to grips with the Sub and it's taken us a few Torps to pour what we'd call the best beer possible (thankfully, there are several different types from different breweries), but it seems all worthwhile as the fruits of our labours are always the sweetest fruits of all.

The Sub Heineken aluminium edition is available in the Netherlands and other European countries currently and will be heading to the UK in 2015. The Sub range starts at 249 euros. A UK price is yet to be revealed.