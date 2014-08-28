Leef Bridge 3.0 hands-on: store or transfer files from mobile and computer

Moving files is something most people do everyday. With cloud-based storage like Dropbox or Google Drive this has become easier than ever. But uploading then downloading again between across devices, at the mercy of Wi-Fi speeds, is something that leaves room for good old reliable flash drives. The Leef Bridge 3.0 is ideal for this role with USB and micro-USB for physical file transfers from mobiles to computers, plus flash storage.

The Leef Bridge 3.0, as the name suggests, uses USB 3.0 for high-speed data transfer from its 16GB, 32GB or 64GB memory to and from USB 3.0 ports on a machine. That's up to ten times faster than traditional USB 2.0 and is backwards compatible too. At the other end is micro-USB meaning it fits most smartphones.

It's clear to see how the Leef team is made up half of designers. The device is sleek, grippy, minimalist and simply works. It also feels rugged enough to last being thrown about and travelling at the bottom of a bag without being damaged.

At the opposite end to the USB 3.0 is a micro-USB meaning it can be plugged into most smartphones or tablets to allow for drag-and-drop moving of files. A simple touch of the premium quality button and it allows the USB or micro-USB to slide out for insertion.

When it comes to larger items like videos, games or high-res images and audio, transferring via USB can be the fastest way to do it. Of course the Leef also allows for the items to be left on the drive creating a back up as you make the transfer.

But it's not just about transfer, you might want to play a movie stored in your phone on a friend's TV, without going over the network – if it's too old, say. This way you can move the file to your Leef then just plug it right into the TV to view it in full screen glory.

Transfer works with any device packing USB On-the-Go systems. In most cases it's a simple case of downloading an app that allows you to manage files which is what we did with the free Astro File Manager app.

The Leef is available now to order from Amazon or Tesco Direct in the UK. It comes in three sizes of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB priced at £25, £35 and £50 respectively.

