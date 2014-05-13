Pretty Green Black Leather iPad and iPad mini cases pictures and hands-on

Men's fashion label Pretty Green has been expanding its accessories of late, having already established its 1960s and Mod-style clothing on the high street. Pocket-lint has taken a look at its iPhone 5 and 5s cases in the past, which we've been asked about a lot since, and now it's the time of Apple's larger devices.

The brand has released two cases for iPad mini (with and without Retina display) and the last few generations of iPad respectively. They are identical in style, but obviously differ in size.

The iPad mini one, which we tested with an iPad mini with Retina display, is a really handy notebook size and barely adds any extra weight. Both cases are made from genuine leather and have a nice, matte black finish.

They each have the Pretty Green circular logo embossed in the lower-right corner on the front and the company name on the rear, where it sits across the tuck flap for stand properties.

Stitching is neat, yet looks hand-crafted which is a nice nod to older British craftsmanship.

The interior of each case is lined with the signature Pretty Green paisley pattern also found on the iPhone cases and the iPad mini and iPads are held in place by Safe Guard bumper technology. They are easy to snap into place, but held securely.

There are elasticated straps inside, one to keep notes secure (which can also fit into an interior pocket) and the other to fit around the outside of the case to keep it firmly shut when travelling. The case can also double as a desktop stand when you tuck the front around the back.

The leather has a great texture in the hand and the whole case feels luxury to the touch, with a slight padding to boot.

What we like most about the cases is that although their purpose is to protect modern technology, there's a distinct retro feel about them that suits the brand's design ethics. They are simple and classy, yet solid and secure. Liam Gallagher will be proud.

The Pretty Green Black Leather iPad mini Case is £75 and the larger Black Leather iPad Case is priced at £95. Both are available from Pretty Green stores nationwide and from prettygreen.com.