Tylt Y-Charge Dual USB Car Charger for the power hungry

Gadgets don't have to be complicated to work or be useful. Take the TYLT Y-Charge. It's a dual USB Car Charger with Lightning Cable for example that lets you charge two devices from your cigarette lighter in your car.

The Tylt is available in a number of colours and two different charging strengths; a Y-Charge 2.1 and a Y-Charge 4.2. The later is ideal for tablets, the former for phones. The 2.1 version can charge two smartphones or a single tablet.

Because the charger simply delivers two USB sockets you can bring your own cable to the party rather than having to faff around with dongles and connectors for something the company behind the device as created themselves.

Those looking to make things even easier can opt to by the Y-Charge with a sync-cable; Lightning cable for your iPhone 5, 5C, 5S, or micro-USB for virtually everything else. iPhone 4S or iPad 3 owners - sorry you'll need to bring your own.

The cables are 2ft in length and can be bent around things like a gear stick with minimal effort.

Available in blue, red and luminous green it's a great idea for those who want to charge their phone and use a dedicated satnav, or for couples who are power hungry. At least now it means you don't have to fight over the power socket.

In practice, it works as described. Plug it in and off you go.

