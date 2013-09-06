CSR: World's thinnest keyboard, fingers and hands-on

The version of CSR's keyboard we got to try is a prototype which should appear in iPad cases within a year. But despite it being very new the responsiveness was stunning. It feels a bit like typing on paper although the plastic texture gives a natural feel that's perfectly responsive.

The trackpad was sensitive and accurate, much like that of a full-sized version. And the entire thing can be used as a drawing pad with a stylus. Again this was accurate and the 12mS latency was barely noticeable.

As you can see from the photo above the keyboard is really flexible. But while it can be rolled, any sharp folds are a no-no if you want it to keep working. CSR has developed a version with folds that will be used in smart covers for iPads - owing to the iOS 7 compatibility.

Thanks to the way it's made - effectively being printed off - manufacture should be cheap, making these future smart covers affordable. And battery life should be good too with the chewing gum sized battery delivering a full 8-hours on a charge. That's not amazing but for the size it's plenty - and about the life your tablet will dish out anyway.

We're looking forward to seeing what the likes of Logitech do with this tech soon.