Griffin WoodTones over-ear headphones pictures and hands-on

Headphones needn't be made up of the usual plastic - Griffin's WoodTones are available in beech, sapele and walnut finishes depending on which depth of wood takes your fancy.

Pocket-lint cut down the crowds at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, to get our hands on a pair of these au naturelle over-ears.

It's not the first time we've seen wooden headphones in the market. Just take a look at some of the House of Marley kit, such as the Redemption Song on-ears, and you'll see what we mean.

READ: House of Marley Redemption Song over-ears review

The Griffin WoodTones have a premium feel to them and the beech version that we got our mitts on looked quality. There's an understated logo carved into the side of the wood panel and, despite the wood being distinctive, it's not visually overbearing.

The WoodTones' cushioned cups and flexy leather headband also sit well over your cans for a comfortable listening experience.

We pumped out a brief listen and, considering the £80 price tag, the 50mm drivers are able to deliver for the cash. Although it was a noisy, packed-out preview show which made any chance of a more detailed listen not possible at this stage.

There's also a built-in microphone for voice-activated control using Siri or other device-specific software. Haven't you always wanted to talk to the trees? Well now you can.

All for £80. Beech that.