BeeWi Scara Bee 'Mars Rover' Android/iOS remote control car pictures and hands-on

If French company BeeWi leaves you drawing a blank then let us remind you of the mini Mini, a fleet of which added to the entertainment in the Olympic stadium last summer. Awesome huh? Well, possibly better than that is the company's latest: the BeeWi Scara Bee, or "Mars Rover" as its makers have nicknamed it.

Okay, so it doesn't look like the Mars Rover, as in the one that went crawling around on the red planet, but that's probably as there's no official licence for this one.

This app-controlled Scara Bee buggy can interact with Android and iOS systems using local Wi-Fi networks - not satellite-controlled like a multimillion-dollar project - which gives it greater range than the Bluetooth-paired mini Mini.

The Scara Bee also comes with a built-in VGA camera that can relay live footage back to your iPad, Nexus, or whatever you happen to be using to control the remote device.

Controls are simple: an accelerator and the ability to turn cater for most of what you'll need, though we didn't find the controls as intricate as a dedicated remote control car. It sure is a speedy thing though.

A blast for $150, or about £93.