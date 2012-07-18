The Krups EA9000 touchscreen coffee machine makes you a coffee, then cleans up afterwards

The Krups EA9000 is the company's latest state-of-the-art coffee machine, adding a touchscreen interface and a self-cleaning feature so you don't really have to do anything aside from load it with coffee beans.

The new flagship machine will cost £1299 when it goes on sale in August and feature an automatic nozzle-rinsing function that means once it's made you the perfect cappuccino it will get to work cleaning itself rather than you having to do it afterwards - there is even a reservoir for detergent hidden inside.

Drinks are ordered via the 4:3 TFT colour display and the machine can personalise drinks to each member of the household using the "Favourites menu" setting accessible via that touchscreen. If that isn't enough to impress you, it can also be set to know your preferred cup at different times of the day, whether that is an espresso first thing in the morning or a latte before you go to bed.

It doesn't yet come with an iPhone app, but a spokeswoman told Pocket-lint that such ideas or features for future machine aren't far off.

Back to the EA9000, and the metal conical burr grinder ensures coffee is ground exactly to specification, depending on the coffee of choice, knowing exactly what degree of grinding is required for each cup. This can be overridden manually, but if you want a machine that involves little or no decision-making this will certainly be for you.

With a 1.7litre water reservoir, the ability to make two cups of the same drink at once and a milk frothing system that heats from the bottom just like your favourite barista in your local coffee shop does, and seeing it in action everything is as straightforward as it sounds. It made a latte for us quickly and easily with the only real effort on our part being to put in 60ml of milk in a cup.

This is definitely one for those who really love a good cup of cawfee whatever the time.