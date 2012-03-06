Feet In: Teva Fuse-ion shoes review

If you are the adventurer type, you like to get wet. Water holds no boundary for you. So it makes sense to have a shoe that isn't going to be on a radiator drying out for most of your summer exploits.

The Teva Fuse-ion promises to be a shoe that says "pah" to water, but can it really be that easy? Pocket-lint jumped into a pair to go feet-on with the latest shoe tech to see whether reality lived up to the promise.

If you don't like cyan then you clearly aren't ready for the new season (there are green or brown versions available but we were sent the cyan). Whether it's the Nokia Lumia range, monster speakers, funky sunglasses or even MacBook Air cases, everywhere we turn at the moment seems to be cyan induced (apart from the sky - which is more a murky grey) and the Teva Fuse-ion shoes are no exception.

But you aren't here to read about cyan-coloured laces or cyan-coloured soles, rather the tech behind the shoe.

Teva has incorporating three core water technologies into the Teva Fuse-ion; Drain Frame, JStep and ion-mask.

Great sounding buzzwords, but what in reality do they do? Well, Drain Frame refers to getting rid of the squish you get when the shoes get wet.

Here, water drains away instantly, leaving you with a fairly dry innersole very quickly and saving you that embarrassing noise at the same time. If you've had wet feet on a walk, you'll know how annoying it can be and how important it is to keep your feet dry.

The difference here compared to Gore-Tex is that Teva never promises to keep your feet dry, but it does promise to make sure that once the shoes are wet they get dry again quickly.

The second main technology is something Teva calls JStep. What that means in English is rather than big grips that aren't that great in water, the Teva JStep sole is made up of hundreds of small gripping pods that move and flex independently within the sole unit.

They cleverly displace liquid under the sole and adapt to grip on any terrain, or so says the blurb. In practice, the marketing spiel is on the money. The individual pods act like small gecko feet sticking to whatever you are standing on - not Spider-man walk up walls stick, mind - but enough that we felt comfortable running across a wet slippery floor.

That Spider-man reference isn't that far from the truth, though. The material is called Spider Rubber.

The final tech is "ion-mask". It is a nano-coating that repels water, making it bone dry in seconds.

That all sounds great, but in our books that normally means a design that doesn't look great, or one that is uncomfortable anywhere, not just up the side of a mountain. While we acknowledge that shoe style can be very subjective, we can confirm that the Teva Fuse-ion is very comfortable even on a trip to the local supermarket. And, as long as you like cyan, the Converse-style design will be like your new glass slipper.

You can buy the shoes from Teva.