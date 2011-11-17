  1. Home
Recon Instruments Android MOD Live ski goggles pictures and hands-on

The Android revolution has hit the slopes just in time for the ski-season, with the release of the Recon Instruments MOD Live ski goggles adaptor, which Pocket-lint got up close and personal with at the CES Unveiled event in London's Tech City.

The MOD Live device boasts a snap-fit modular design and creates goggles that feature Recon's Micro-Optics Display. This means that info is displayed on the visor so as the skier or snow boarder can tap into a wealth of data and info without having to kick off the snow from their snow boats and heading inside to use a PC.

recon instruments android mod live ski goggles pictures and hands on image 13

The GPS enabled specs will then provide skiers and riders with a variety of data including speed, jump analytics, vertical, altitude, location, distance, chrono/tracker, run-counter, and temperature.

The Live version (there is a basic MOD version) is Android based and, as such, comes packed with a number of apps. These being the ability to track your buddy's data, connectivity with your Android smartphone, a navigation app with trail maps, a music playlist app and camera connectivity.

There's also a remote control that sits on your wrist that connects via Bluetooth and the display optics are a third bigger than previous models. The MOD Live device fits any Recon Ready goggles, so that means options from brands like Uvex, Briko, Alpina, and Zeal Optics.

recon instruments android mod live ski goggles pictures and hands on image 10

They cost £319.99, the basic MOD adaptor is £209.99 and they are available now.

