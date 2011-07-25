Han Solo in carbonite ice tray

Calling an ice tray a gadget might be pushing things somewhat, but we didn't think you'd want to miss out on this one as it enables you to craft your very own Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

For Star Wars fans who feel that their lives aren't quite complete, this could well be the answer. Not only can you recreate the scene from The Empire Strikes Back where everyone's favourite intergalactic smuggler is placed in suspended animation for delivery to Jabba the Hutt, but you can also produce some spectacular ice cubes for keeping your tipple cool and impressing your sci-fi savvy mates. The tray comprises one large "Han", which is very roughly the same size as an old-school Star Wars figure, along with six miniature versions.

The tray is made from silicone, so it's nice and light as well as being extremely pliable. This means that it's a piece of cake to pop the ice cubes out once they're frozen and also makes it easy to wash. The fact that it's bendy means that you might want to put a tray or plate underneath it when filling it up and transferring to the freezer so that it doesn't warp and immeditately deposit all the water on the floor.

The ice cubes certainly looked the part when we first got them out of the freezer, but obviously the features started to melt away pretty fast once they were dropped into a glass of rum and coke.

We don't like to do things by halves, so we also tried out the ice tray as a chocolate mould, both with dark chocolate and with some white chocolate coloured grey to look like carbonite (yes, really). The results on chocolate were actually much better than with ice and the details of Han's frozen form were much easier to make out. What's more, unlike ice, the chocolate didn't start to melt the second that it was out of the mould (although things would be different if it was a very hot day).

Overall, the ice tray does an excellent job - particularly when used with chocolate. Our only gripe was that we would've liked the tray to be bigger, as making seven ice cubes at a time isn't especially practical. However, if you're intending to invest in a ice tray shaped like a fictional Corellian space pirate, then we're guessing that practicality isn't top of your list of priorities anyway.

The Han Solo in Carbonite ice tray is available from Firebox for 9.99 of your Earth Pounds (£)