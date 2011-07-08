Griffin Threadless iPhone 4 cases hands on

It's been a while since we featured any iPhone 4 cases on Pocket-lint (Japanese food based aside, of course) and that's probably because it's been a while since we saw any quite as funky and cool as the latest Griffin / Threadless collaborations.

Back in May we brought you news of the partnership's limited edition iPhone and iPod touch covers.

And now we've been lucky enough to get a good look at two of the sweetest cases from the range - Snowfall and Swan Song.

Both cases come from the Threadless system of crowdsourcing (which is usually applied to the t-shirts that it sells) whereby potential designers upload their work to the site and the fans decide which ones get made.

Swan Song was designed by Ross Zietz (who has also designed some awesome tees by the way) and Snowfall was submitted by 26 year old Cory Remjeske. Both are fantastic looking - but Snowfall shades it, just, for us.

As well as looking ultra-hip the cases also do their job of protecting the back of your iPhone 4 with aplomb - clipping on incredibly securely (in fact, they're a bit of a pain to take off) and adding less than a mm to your devices thickness.

Out now, the Griffin Threadless iPhone 4 cases cost £24.99. Check out the full range on Griffin's website.