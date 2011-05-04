Griffin Threadless covers add class to your iDevice

Griffin has teamed up with Threadless to bring you a range of funky limited edition iPhone and iPod touch covers.

Threadless is a company which takes an open source approach to t-shirt design. Threadless takes design submissions from its online community, that then review and vote on those submitted designs. Threadless use this crowd sourcing process to decide which designs are made into t-shirts.

The partnership with Griffin brings a range of unique designs to your favourite iDevice and they were good enough to send through the “Because I Can’t Forget…” design by John Tibbot.

The cover for the iPod touch that we’ve been playing with simply presses on, it doesn’t make the iPod too bulky and has a great feel to it. You still get access to all the buttons easily enough, with a cut-out for the rear camera and mic.

We especially like the details on the inside of the cover, as it gives the designer a sense of identity, rather than it just becoming another faceless accessory.

There are a range of designs on offer and you can find loads of information on the designs, the designers, as well as wallpaper downloads on the Threadless site.

The covers come in at £24.99 and they are available at Apple Stores or from Griffin.