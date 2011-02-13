Wacom Bamboo Special Edition hands-on

Waaaaay back in 2009 Pocket-look took a look at the Wacom Bamboo Pen and Touch, and heck - we kinda liked it.

And when we heard that the company had released a new, Special Edition version of the Bamboo (in Apple-matching sexy-silver) - well, we just had to see what the fuss was all about.

The Wacom Bamboo Special Edition is a pen and multi-touch interactive device that lets you get more creative with your digital input - so it's perfect if your partial to a bit of photoshopping or you're just more used to using motion gestures in this, the great tablet age.

Talking of Photoshop, you'll get a copy of Adobe Photoshop Elements 8 in the Special Edition box, along with Corel Painter Essentials 4 and ArtRage 3 Studio Pro - so it really is the set-up for the arty-geeks out there (it will also work with all your other imaging software including the free Paint.net).

We have to admit though that this quacking little duck sketch was done by the fair hand of Mrs Pocket-lint. The best we could manage was a slightly odd looking smiley face. And that's not because the pen isn't incredibly intuitive and easy to use - because it is - we're just extremely cack-handed when it comes to drawing.

But it's not just all about the pen setup, the pad is also great for finger input - it also supports gestures from up to four fingers so you'll have no bother scrolling, zooming, rotating or flipping your pics, with the same sort of movements that you're familiar with from your smartphone or tablet.

It's also ambidextrous - you can flip it around so the buttons are on the right hand side if you're a lefty and there are customisable keys for your most common commands.

With the Special Edition you'll also get a padded bag to keep it safe if you wanna take it walkies and it comes in two flavours - small and medium (we tested the medium).

Both are available now and are officially priced at £109.99 for the small and £80 more for the medium - although a quick check on Amazon reveals you can get them a bit cheaper.