Griffin PowerDock Dual hands on

The average fanboy is packing more than just one iDevice. Chances are, he (or she) has an iPhone, an iPad and maybe even an iPod touch or nano.

So looking for a spare white cable and plug adapter can become a bit of a chore in an Apple devotee's day.

Luckily, we've started to see a multitude of dual docking stations arrive on the scene - and none more simple or cool than the PowerDock Dual from Griffin which has been keeping Pocket-lint's iOS collection in business over the last few days.

The PowerDock Dual is the perfect fanboy bedside, or kitchen counter, companion - not only can it charge your iPhone/iPod touch and iPad at the same time, there's also a nice scratch resistant tray on which to keep your coins, keys or anything else you unload from your pockets safe.

Plus, the dock does more than charge up your iDevices (with one 10 watt, 2amp 30-pin dock connector and one 5 watt, amp one) - it has sound channels so your speakers aren't obstructed, so it's good for a charge and a bit of a breakfast TV session before you head out the door.

It's a simple idea, and an effective one and it does exactly what it says on the, er, box. And that's why we like it.

Out now, the Griffin PowerDock Dual will cost you £44.95 from the Apple Store.