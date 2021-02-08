There's now a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 electric scooter from Xiaomi

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has announced a special edition of its Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, drawing its design inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.

The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 - originally announced in July 2020 - has had a design lick, bringing in teal highlights and decals drawn from the Petronas F1 team. That sees the Mercedes-AMG branding towards the rear wheel.

The Scooter Pro 2 doesn't get a performance boost in this F1 makeover, sticking to its 25kph (15.5mph) top speed and range of 45km (28 miles).

But this scooter does offer ABS braking, with a rear disc to bring you to a halt under control. It has pneumatic tyres for comfort, while the convenient folding system means you can store it easily when not in use.

There's a built-in display on the handlebars so you can see what's going on and it will tackle up to a 20 per cent incline.

While you can buy the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 in many regions, in some, like the UK, it's not actually legal to use. You can't ride it on roads and you can't ride it on pavements - the only electric scooters currently permitted in the UK are part of rental trial schemes.

That's not the case in other regions where this scooter will be available - but as always - make sure you conform to local restrictions.

The price is yet to be confirmed, but the regular version costs around £485 in the UK.

Writing by Chris Hall.