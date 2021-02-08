  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news
  4. Xiaomi gadget news

There's now a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 electric scooter from Xiaomi

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Xiaomi There's now a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 electric scooter from Xiaomi
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has announced a special edition of its Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, drawing its design inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.

The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 - originally announced in July 2020 - has had a design lick, bringing in teal highlights and decals drawn from the Petronas F1 team. That sees the Mercedes-AMG branding towards the rear wheel.

The Scooter Pro 2 doesn't get a performance boost in this F1 makeover, sticking to its 25kph (15.5mph) top speed and range of 45km (28 miles).

Xiaomi

But this scooter does offer ABS braking, with a rear disc to bring you to a halt under control. It has pneumatic tyres for comfort, while the convenient folding system means you can store it easily when not in use.

There's a built-in display on the handlebars so you can see what's going on and it will tackle up to a 20 per cent incline.

While you can buy the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 in many regions, in some, like the UK, it's not actually legal to use. You can't ride it on roads and you can't ride it on pavements - the only electric scooters currently permitted in the UK are part of rental trial schemes.

Xiaomi

That's not the case in other regions where this scooter will be available - but as always - make sure you conform to local restrictions.

The price is yet to be confirmed, but the regular version costs around £485 in the UK.

Squirrel_widget_3160540

Writing by Chris Hall.

Recommended for you
The best electric toothbrush 2021: Get your teeth cleaner than they've ever been
The best electric toothbrush 2021: Get your teeth cleaner than they've ever been By Dan Grabham ·
Best hair straighteners 2021: Get the look you want
Best hair straighteners 2021: Get the look you want By Max Freeman-Mills ·
There's now a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 electric scooter from Xiaomi
There's now a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 electric scooter from Xiaomi By Chris Hall ·
What is Google Pigweed and what could it do?
What is Google Pigweed and what could it do? By Dan Grabham ·
Best Kindle 2021: Which Amazon Kindle is best for you?
Best Kindle 2021: Which Amazon Kindle is best for you? By Chris Hall ·
10 best business traveller gifts for 2021
10 best business traveller gifts for 2021 By Max Freeman-Mills ·