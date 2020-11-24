(Pocket-lint) - If you've seen an electric scooter on the streets near you recently, there's a really good chance that it was made by Xiaomi - its scooters have been massively popular, so far.

That's with good reason - they're some of the best out there. Right now, there's also a hefty and rare discount on one of the newest and most impressive models, the Mi 1S.

You can get it from Halfords in the UK for £399, with £100 knocked off the regular price of £499. That's a chunky 20% off the price of a scooter that hasn't been out for a year yet.

It'll see you zooming around easily, with a maximum speed of 15.5mph and range of around 18.6 Miles, making it one of the more reliable scooter choices out there right now.

It's also got the same design that Xiaomi's been refining for a couple of years, with dual braking and an anti-skid system to make sure you feel safe as you scoot.

There are three driving modes, too, so that you can choose how fast you want to feel, in case you're looking for a more relaxed ride, which we think many users will welcome.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.