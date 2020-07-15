Xiaomi has unveiled a couple of new electric scooters. Leading the charge is the new Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, which is equipped with a 300W motor so it will seamlessly tackle hills without losing power.

The scooter is rated to 25kph (15.5mph) but has a battery that will give you 45km of range (28 miles), although the true range will depend on how you ride it, how heavy you are and so on. The battery will take 8 hours to charge, however.

It has large 8-inch wheels, with an electric ABS system to avoid brake locking and skidding. There are front, side and rear reflectors, as well as a 2W headlight that will illuminate 10 metres ahead, but more importantly make you more visible on the roads in more adverse conditions.

The handle will fold down for portability with the whole thing weighing in at 14.2kg.

There's also an integrated LCD display so you can see real-time information like speed, with Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone control, so you can remotely check the battery level or lock your scooter remotely.

That's not the only e-scooter that Xiaomi is updating. There's a slightly lower spec version, the Mi Electric Scooter 1S. This has a 250W motor, a range of 30km (18.6 miles) and it weighs 12.5kg.

Xiaomi says that both scooter will be on sale in the UK in the future, although it's currently illegal to ride the scooter anywhere apart from on private land. You can find out everything you need to know about e-scooters in the UK right here.

We'll update with the prices when they are announced.