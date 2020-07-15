Watch Xiaomi unveil its latest devices in its ecosystem livestream

Xiaomi is just about to unveil a full range of new devices in its ecosystem and it's going to be sharing the event online.

We don't know what to expect, but with the #SmartLivingForEveryone, we're expecting a full range of connected devices for the home.

Xiaomi will be showing off the new products at 20:00 from China on Wednesday 15 July, here's how the times break down:

New York - 08:00 EDT

London - 13:00 BST

Berlin - 14:00 CEST

Mumbai - 17:30 IST

Beijing - 20:00 CST

Sydney - 22:00 AEST

You'll be able to follow the action on Xiaomi's social channels or via the video above.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed what it's going to be showing off, but the YouTube video gives a couple of hints of what we might see - and there's a wheel in there, what looks like a fitness tracker and perhaps a TV-related device.

There has recently been a leak of the Mi Band 5 which could well be on the agenda. We've also see several leaks of the Mi TV Stick which looks like a rival to Fire TV or Roku devices.

Usually these events reveal lots of new products, but there's no telling what each different market will get, so you'll have to watch along to see what tech Xiaomi is bringing to market.