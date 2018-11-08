Alongside the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and a whole stack of other products from the Chinese brand, Xiaomi is bringing its electric scooter to the UK.

The Mi Electric Scooter looks cool, has a double braking system and battery life for up to 18.6 miles of travel. And it will be available in UK retailers later this month, November, with Amazon, Halfords, Very, Littlewoods and others offering it for £399.99.

There's even a promotional period whereby the first 100 sold will be reduced to £299.99.

However, there's just one catch; you can't ride it in the UK. It's not actually legal to do so.

You can buy one, but UK law currently states that you cannot ride it on the pavement, in the road or even in a cycle lane. In fact, the only place you will be able to scoot around on one is on private land.

Sadly, the 1835 Highways Act restricts the use of Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEV) to private land in the UK.

The scooter - and others like it - is classified as a carriage and the 183-year-old UK law bans carriages from public footways. It is deemed illegal for the following:

"If any person shall wilfully ride upon any footpath or causeway by the side of any road made or set apart for the use or accommodation of foot passengers; or shall wilfully lead or drive any horse, ass, sheep, mule, swine, or cattle or carriage of any description, or any truck or sledge, upon any such footpath or causeway; or shall tether any horse, ass, mule, swine, or cattle, on any highway, so as to suffer or permit the tethered animal to be thereon."

You cannot ride in the road either as two-wheeled electric scooters are not classified as road worthy by the DVLA.

So, you can buy a Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter - or any equivalent vehicle - but you can't ride it in the UK. Not legally, at least. Sorry.