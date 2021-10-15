Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders open 19 October

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has announced that pre-orders for its Mini Fridge styled around the Xbox Series X will open on Tuesday 19 October 2021.

Starting as a meme after the Xbox Series X was first unveiled, the Xbox Mini Fridge idea got such attention that the company decided to manufacture it. It will be available globally from December - just in time for the holiday season.

It will be avaible in the US via Target, priced at $99.99. Customers in Canada will also be able to buy it from Target.com.

Those in the UK will be able to get it from Game for £89.99, while Game Stop EU will sell it for €99 in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, and Poland.

Xbox will expand availability throughout 2022.

Here just in time for the holidays, the Xbox “Mini Fridge” will go on pre-sale on October 19 and will arrive in multiple retailers globally in December 2021 https://t.co/4ruckIMLKT — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) October 15, 2021

Developed in partnership with Ukonic, the fridge can hold up to 12 cans of "your favourite beverage". There are two shelves in the door and a USB port on the front to use to charge external devices.

It comes with a DC power adapter and, we imagine, will be fan-based so great for cooling drinks, etc, but not to keep fresh produce in (such as meat and milk).

That's essentially par for the course for a mini fridge. Few look as cool as this though. And yes, that pun was entirely intended.