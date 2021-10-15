Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders open 19 October

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has announced that pre-orders for its Mini Fridge styled around the Xbox Series X will open on Tuesday 19 October 2021.

Starting as a meme after the Xbox Series X was first unveiled, the Xbox Mini Fridge idea got such attention that the company decided to manufacture it. It will be available globally from December - just in time for the holiday season.

It will be avaible in the US via Target, priced at $99.99. Customers in Canada will also be able to buy it from Target.com.

Those in the UK will be able to get it from Game for £89.99, while Game Stop EU will sell it for €99 in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, and Poland.

Xbox will expand availability throughout 2022.

Developed in partnership with Ukonic, the fridge can hold up to 12 cans of "your favourite beverage". There are two shelves in the door and a USB port on the front to use to charge external devices.

It comes with a DC power adapter and, we imagine, will be fan-based so great for cooling drinks, etc, but not to keep fresh produce in (such as meat and milk).

That's essentially par for the course for a mini fridge. Few look as cool as this though. And yes, that pun was entirely intended.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 15 October 2021.
