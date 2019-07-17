Withings BPM Core measures heart rate, blood pressure and ECG in one device

Withings announced BPM Core - a cardiovascular device capable of measuring blood pressure, recording an electrocardiogram and listening to a heart via a digital stethoscope - during CES 2019 and now the device is available to buy in Europe, with US availability following later this year.

BPM Core is claimed to be the first over-the-counter to device to offer heart rate, blood pressure and ECG measurements in one device and Withings says it is able to deliver the three results within 90 seconds. BPM Core also has an additional digital stethoscope that listens for heart abnormalities, which Withings claims can help provide early detection of valvular heart disease.

A user's heart rate, blood pressure and ECG reading with atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection will appear on the LED display of the BPM Core device itself, but all the measurements will also sync to the Withings Health Mate app, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Stethoscope recordings will appear in the app, as well as a qualification of the ECG signal - normal sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation or inconclusive.

Withings also announced the availability of BPM Connect - the successor to the Withings BPM - which adds an LED display to present readings without the need for the Health Mate app. As with BPM Core, BPM Connect's display offers colour-coded feedback with green indicating normal blood pressure, orange for moderate and red for high. BPM Connect results will also sync with the Withings Health Mate app for more detailed results.

The Withings BPM Core is available in Europe now for £229.95 or €249.95 exclusively from Apple Stores or online at Apple.com or Withings.com. It will be available in the US from Q3 following FDA approval.

The Withings BPM Connect is available in Europe and the US for $99.95, £89.95 or €99.95.