Keep track of the things that matter most this festive season with Vodafone Curve

(Pocket-lint) - We all know the frustration of misplacing valuable objects - from a bag left on the train to a set of keys dropped who-knows-where or a pup with a severe case of wanderlust. The Vodafone Curve allows you to keep track of the things that matter the most, whether it’s a set of keys, a bag, an adventurous pet, or anything else.

A small and nifty GPS tracker affectionately called the "champion of finding", the Vodafone Curve can be attached to your valuables and tracked from anywhere in the world using an inbuilt SIM. This adds extra peace of mind because you don’t need to rely on Bluetooth proximity or Wi-Fi. And this is the perfect time to purchase Vodafone Curve!

Currently, Vodafone is offering up to 50% off a 24-month subscription for any Vodafone Curve tracker purchased by 20 December and registered before 7 January 2022. Not only is this a great time to get Vodafone Curve for yourself, but you can also gift it to your friends, family, and loved ones, making it the perfect festive gift - useful and thoughtful!

50% off a 24-month subscription

Device Cost : £30

Subscription : £1.5pm for 24 months, or £6pm with no minimum subscription

Save £36 over 24 months

Valid for Vodafone Curve tracker purchased by 20 December and registered before 7 January 2022

Vodafone Curve features Bluetooth capabilities, allowing you to track objects within 15 metres of you. If you’ve misplaced your items within a 15-metre range, you can use the “Beep to Find” feature to track them down. If you’re close to the item, the Vodafone Curve will start beeping to inform you about the specific location.

Vodafone Curve is a smart GPS tracker that allows you to identify and track objects misplaced in 90+ countries, provided it’s in an area with Vodafone connectivity. The Curve device includes a Vodafone SIM that allows you to track the object’s real-time location in your smartphone app. Once you get close, you can use Bluetooth to find its precise location.

Vodafone Curve is extremely light, no heavier than a keyring. Because of its nifty design, you can easily connect it to your pet’s collar, wallet, bag, or other valuables. Furthermore, you can also connect Curve to your children’s bags, so you always know where they are. The design is simple and non-intrusive.

You can establish safe zones and boundaries for all the devices connected to Vodafone Curve. Whenever the Curve moves outside those zones, indicating that the attached device is moving away from the boundary, you’ll receive an instant notification with real-time location tracking. This feature is perfect for pet parents with adventurous dogs.

You can simultaneously connect up to 20 Vodafone Curve devices to your account. As such, you can easily track up to 20 household items and valuables — enough to cover your pets, wallets, bags, and all other valuables.

Vodafone Curve has an extremely long-lasting battery, so you don’t need to worry about the device running out of juice for several years. Furthermore, the device has an IP67 rating, so it will remain functional even if it’s submerged underneath water.

You receive real-time location updates for the Vodafone Curve devices on the Vodafone app, allowing you to track the items easily. You can either give others access to your account, allowing them to track your devices in real-time, or you can share the device’s coordinates via WhatsApp, SMS, or other messaging methods.

However, sharing the Apple or Google coordinates will only allow the recipient to track the device’s location based on when the location was shared — you need the app for real-time tracking.

As you can probably tell, Vodafone Curve is one of the most functional and reliable smart GPS trackers available. If you want to keep track of all your valuables this festive season without a hefty price tag, we highly recommend claiming your 50% discount by purchasing the 24-month subscription before 20 December 2021.