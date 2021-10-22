(Pocket-lint) - Bikers often fear that their bikes will be stolen if they don’t remain within eyesight. This concern may hover in the back of your mind at all times, making it difficult to concentrate on other tasks. The Curve Bike light & GPS tracker, designed and connected by Vodafone, makes you feel comfortable and confident while riding. Once it’s clipped to your seat post, you can feel connected to your bike even when it’s completely out of sight.

Curve bike tracker has the ideal safety features to prevent theft. It features intelligent Movement Alerts and Sirens that inform you when your bike is moved in your absence. Furthermore, the inbuilt GPS tracker connected to Vodafone’s Smart SIM allows you to track the bike on its route. This ensures that you’ll never lose sight of your bike. Curve bike tracker has numerous features beyond safety.

Below, we provide an overview of the Curve bike tracker’s noteworthy features.

Curve bike tracker features an intelligent brake light that responds to your bike’s speed and informs other drivers when you are braking. The rear brake light shines bright when you brake suddenly, giving other drivers plenty of warning about your manoeuvre. This feature doesn’t just keep you safe but also those around you.

Curve bike tracker features incredibly bright LED strips with three modes to accommodate your specific route. You can hold down the power button to select different light modes, such as a blink, solid beam, or pulsating beam. You can also turn the light on or off using your smartphone app or set it on automatic.

Accidents can happen even when you’re very careful. The Curve bike tracker has an automatic impact detection feature that immediately sends Help Alerts to your contacts, notifying them about the emergency. This feature ensures that you’re never stranded during an emergency. You can select your trusted contacts and adjust the Help Alerts to send notifications, texts, or automated calls.

Most bike trackers use Bluetooth capabilities to locate your bike within an extremely short radius. However, Curve bike tracker includes an inbuilt Vodafone Smart SIM that connects your bike to our global network, allowing you to track the bike regardless of its location. You can also track the ride in real-time using your smartphone app. As such, you can leave your bike at home, work, or anywhere else without worries.

Curve bike tracker has an impression security mode that turns off whenever you take the light off the tracker. If your bike is moved in your absence, it will immediately release a 107 dB siren sound, similar to the level used in most home alarms. You’ll also receive a movement alert on your phone, allowing you to track the bike’s location in real-time. In most cases, the 107 dB siren is enough to make potential thieves scamper away.

Curve bike tracker comes with a Vodafone smartphone app where you can track your bike’s routes and history. You can also create personalized zones for your bike and receive notifications whenever the bike enters or leaves these zones. This feature is ideal if you gift a bike to a minor whose whereabouts you’d like to track. You can also set up a profile for your bike to manage important information in one place.

Curve bike tracker is an extremely sleek and durable device that easily fits into your bike’s seat post. It can be hooked with a security bolt to prevent theft or detachment. Furthermore, it has an IP67 waterproof rating, which means it can withstand the harshest of water conditions, i.e. it can be immersed in fresh water up to a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Curve bike tracker features an easily chargeable and long-lasting battery. You can twist the light off the tracker without taking the entire tracker off. The light can be charged wherever you want, and it can be re-attached to the tracker. The bike tracker provides up to 7.5 hours of battery life on a full charge, which is enough to last several days. The battery life can be monitored via the smartphone app.

Based on the features mentioned above, it’s pretty clear that Curve Bike light & GPS tracker is one of the most comprehensive bike trackers available. You can equip your bike with this tracker to achieve complete peace of mind when you’re away from your bike or even while riding.

