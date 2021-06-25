Get the Vodafone Curve Bike Light and GPS Tracker from as little as £3 per month

(Pocket-lint) - As we all begin to venture out into the world and away from our homes, we want to know we're staying safe and connected.

If you ride a bike, Vodafone UK has created the Curve Bike light & GPS tracker. It's integrated within an Ultrabright LED rear bike light. The light has three light modes (blink, pulsate, solid beam) outputting up to 40 lumens of light power. It'll shine brighter if you brake suddenly, too, so it's great for safety.

With so many smart trackers out there in the smart device market, you really need to offer something genuinely enticing to truly stand out and this bike tracker certainly does that.

Simply twist the light onto the tracker to turn it on - the light part charges the tracker part (that you leave on your bike). Several seatpost adapters are included for the perfect fit, while there's a strong security bolt.

Whether you're tracking one of your children on their bike or following your bicycle as someone else rides it, it'll help protect your bicycle from theft, too since you'll always know where it is.

There's a Security Mode you can invoke in the app with a 107db siren and movement alerts sent to your phone, while Impact Detection and Help Alerts can alert loved ones if you fall from your bike. If you don't get back on the saddle and ride off, it'll send them an alert - either by SMS, push notification or automated call.

Forming part of its equally fresh ‘Designed & Connected by Vodafone’ range of smart tech products, Curve is the kind of clever tech that helps you stay connected to the things that matter most, sending periodic alerts direct to your smartphone so you always know exactly where your bike is in real-time.

So how does it work? Well, unlike other Bluetooth devices that rely on a single means of connectivity, Vodafone has gone one better – actually, it’s gone ‘four’ better – by using a quartet of tracking technologies including GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

So, you simply set up the tracker on the rear of your bike, connect to the internet then receive regular updates on your mobile device via the Vodafone Smart App. Cellular connectivity is provided by a Vodafone Smart SIM so it'll always be online whenever you need to check it.

We all have more than one thing we want to keep track of, and with the help of the Vodafone Smart App you can control and oversee multiple Curve trackers in real-time; you can even create a profile for each family member they’re tracking so your parental oversight is even more personal.

You can take this one step further and create specific mapped areas that trigger an alert to your phone when the tracker crosses that invisible boundary. Ride Insights mean you can see how far you've been.

So, want to learn more about Vodafone’s new Curve Bike light & GPS tracker? You can own one today for only £79 plus £3 per month on a 24-month contract.