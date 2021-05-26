(Pocket-lint) - It can be a struggle, nowadays, to keep all your ducks in a row. Regardless of what it might be for you, keeping track of the things you love can be complicated, in a world where so many things stay connected to the cloud, when something doesn't naturally have a connection it can be stressful trying to find it.

Whether that means part of your family, a beloved pet or simply a precious belonging, being able to easily place a small tracker on anything can make a world of difference. That's why Vodafone created Curve, a GPS tracker designed to keep you in touch with family, valuables, even your car.

Curve is super simple to use - it has an easy clip that you can use to attach it, for example, to your kid's backpack. When they go to school, you'll be able to stay connected through the Vodafone Smart App. It'll let you set up Safe Zones, so that you can see when the tracker enters or leaves given locations, and a Quick Alert button on the tracker lets them notify you of their location at the press of a button.

The app lets you monitor Curve in real-time, but you can also check in retrospect using Location History. If you only need it tracking at certain times, meanwhile, you can set that up to preserve battery life - it's easy to personalise how Curve works for you.

Bluetooth-ony trackers can be really useful, but they're mostly at their best if you're really close to whatever you're trying to find. That limited range ties you to your phone, whereas Curve's built-in smart SIM* is always connected to the internet through Vodafone's global network.

That means you can be as far away from the tracker as you like and still check in on it from anywhere. In fact, Curve packs in four different tracking technologies; GPS, Wi-Fi, Cellular and Bluetooth - so even if you’re far from home or using it abroad, you’ll have a reliable connection.

Another key factor for trackers like Curve is how sturdy they are. They won't be much use if a spray of rain risks breaking them. That's why Vodafone buit Curve for both style and durability. It's ready for every adventure, whether it's domestic or further afield. Since it's only as light as a house key and the keyring accessory makes it super easy to attach to things, you don't even have to worry about it weighing you down at all.