(Pocket-lint) - There is a whole range of things that it can be stressful to temporarily misplace - that could mean your backpack, or it could be something more central to your life, like wondering when your kids are going to be back from school.

Either way, it's a really sensible move to use a GPS tracker to keep a handle on where your loved ones or prized possessions are. You never need to miss a beat with the smart GPS tracker designed and connected by Vodafone.

Available for £12 on Amazon between 23rd – 30th November, it helps you to rest easy in the knowledge that your loved ones are safe and sound – all through the Vodafone Smart App.

Curve is a little different from the Bluetooth-only trackers with which you might already be familiar, which generally require phone proximity to work. They'll tell you where something is if you're near to it, but if you're out of range you're out of luck, which isn't exactly helpful in many scenarios.

With a built-in smart SIM* connecting the device to the internet via Vodafone’s global network, Curve takes a different approach, using 4 different tracking technologies: GPS, Wi-Fi, Cellular and Bluetooth. This comes together to mean that it can accurately track its location regardless of which tech it uses, and no matter how close you yourself are to it. That makes it way more flexible, and adaptable to what you need from it.

Another big factor that makes Curve super useable is that it's as light as a house key, and designed to easily clip onto whatever you need it to. Its handy keyring accessory allows you to attach it to almost anything, meaning it’s always with you.

With its smart technology, versatility and long-lasting battery, simply clip it to your kid’s backpack or your dog’s collar and stay up to date with their latest movements, without any fuss or bulky weight added to them. Curve fits into their life, no matter how they live it, which makes it way easier to use without them feeling put-upon.

Plus, using Curve makes it really easy to actually check in on the tracker, once it's in place - you can stay connected via the Vodafone Smart App, which is really intuitive and well-designed.

It lets you follow Curve’s movements in real-time, or see the places it’s been with Location History, so whether you check in regularly or just want an occasional report, you can get a clear view of where the tracker's been either way. For more control, you can even set up Safe Zones with alerts for when the device enters or leaves a destination of your choice, which is perfect for the school run or for a pet that needs to steer clear of certain areas.

All of these tracking features are mega useful, but they're also really affordable, which is a really impressive feat compared to some of the market competition, which gates these sorts of features behind far higher price tags.

In fact, you can get your Curve on amazon.co.uk and keep track of what’s important to you for 40% off between 23rd – 30th November. Vodafone's Black Friday sale has thrown up an absolute bargain on this one, so be sure not to miss your chance.