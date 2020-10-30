(Pocket-lint) - There has never been a more important time to stay close to what matters. As the world around us changes, we’re finding new ways to feel connected to the people and things we love.

That's why Vodafone's introducing Curve, the smart GPS tracker it's designed and connected itself. Super smart for something so small, Curve’s useful features and easy-to-use Vodafone Smart App are designed to keep you in touch with family, valuables, even your car.

It’s easy to use Curve. Clip it to your kid’s backpack when they go back to school, and the smart GPS tracker will let you stay connected to them via the Vodafone Smart App. You can set up Safe Zones to let you know when Curve enters or leaves a location of your choice and there’s also a Quick Alert button, so they can press it and let you know where they are with a notification straight to your phone.

You can use the app to follow Curve in real time or see the places it’s been with Location History. You can even change tracking modes to match what you track and help save battery life, for a personalised experience that works for you.

Unlike Bluetooth-only trackers, which are great for finding things very close by like your keys or TV remote, their limited range means most of the time, they can’t be too far from your phone. Curve is different. It’s got a built-in smart SIM* that connects to the internet across Vodafone’s global network, so your phone could be far away and still get updates.

Plus, Curve uses 4 different tracking technologies; GPS, Wi-Fi, Cellular and Bluetooth - so even if you’re far from home or using it abroad, you’ll have a reliable connection.

Curve is built for style and durability and ready for every adventure. It’s designed for life, as light as a house key and you can attach it to almost anything with its handy keyring accessory. Use it as a pet tracker for your dog or bag tracker when you’re on the move, or you can give Curve to a loved one so you can stay connected, even when you’re apart. With its smart technology, versatility and long-lasting battery, Curve fits into your life, however you live it. Get Curve on Amazon now!