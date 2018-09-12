Vodafone will open pre-orders for its up to 900Mbps broadband service on Friday 14 September.

Initially available solely in Milton Keynes, the Vodafone Gigafast broadband service uses fibre optic cabling at every stage of the connection, including up to your door. This enables download and upload speeds not currently offered by rivals.

The top tier package is priced at £43 per month for Vodafone mobile customers, £48 per month for non-mobile customers. That gives average speeds of a staggering 900Mbps.

You can also opt for packages with average speeds of 100Mbps, 200Mbps and 500Mbps, starting at £23 per month.

The Vodafone Broadband Router and installation (worth £49) are being offered free at present. The package also includes a home phone line with no line rental to pay.

Vodafone content controls are included, as well as anti-virus software that is free for six-months.

Although the service is only available in Milton Keynes at present, Vodafone will soon roll it out to Aberdeen and Peterborough before the end of 2018.

It will then be available in Coventry, Edinburgh, Huddersfield and Stirling from early 2019.

To find out more and pre-order Vodafone Gigafast broadband head to vodafone.co.uk. You will also find a form to register your interest no matter where you currently live.