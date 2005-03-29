  1. Home
Toshiba announces Super-fast rechargeable battery

Toshiba has announced a new Lithium-Ion battery that promises an 80% recharge in just one minute. The new battery, which will be rolled out in its 2006 product lineup is reported to be 60 times faster than the typical lithium-ion battery.

The new will mean that the days of waiting for electronics to charge will be over. The battery will work by using nano-material technology. A breakthrough technology applied to the negative electrode uses new nano-particles to prevent organic liquid electrolytes from reducing during battery recharging. The nano-particles quickly absorb and store vast amount of lithium ions, without causing any deterioration in the electrode.

Toshiba are also promising a long life time even with the new charging times. The company state that it will lose only 1% of capacity after 1,000 cycles of discharging and recharging.

Initial Toshiba will bring the battery technology to applications that will be in the automotive and industrial sectors. For example a role as an alternative power source for hybrid electric vehicles.

