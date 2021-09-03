Chip shortage to continue well into 2022, claims Toshiba

(Pocket-lint) - We have plenty of stock supply issues when it comes to electronics in the last year. Chip shortages have meant that games consoles, some consumer electronics, and even cars have been hard to acquire or have suffered delivery delays.

Sadly, it's not something that's going to be solved in the next year neither. According to Toshiba, at least.

It has admitted that it will struggle to meet demand for its power-regulating chips - as used in cars and consumer kit - through the end of this year and well into 2022.

"The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year,” said Toshiba Corp's director in charge of semi conductors, Takeshi Kamebuchi (as reported by Bloomberg).

"In some cases, we may find some customers not being fully served until 2023."

The executive added that some chip makers are prioritorising car manufacturers, as assembly lines are dependent on the technology. It is said that Volkswagen and the Toyota Motor Group have both had to halt or reduce production over the last year due to the shortages.

Other electronics manufacturers are even being encouraged to redesign circuit boards to reduce the number of affected components required. Sony has recently released a slightly rejigged PS5, for example.

“We consider which customer faces the most severe situation, such as the risk of the whole production line halting or the business getting obliterated without the supply of chips," said Kamebuchi.

"Games console makers are among the customers making the strongest demands and I’m sincerely sorry for their frustration as none of them have a 100 per cent satisfaction."